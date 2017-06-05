Coffee morning boosts funds for redundant Walpole St Andrew’s Church

A group of ladies who live around Walpole St Andrew’s Church opened its doors for a coffee morning on Saturday and raised £250 for the Churches Conservation Trust.

There was tea and coffee with delicious cakes and stalls for a raffle, bric-a-brac and plants. The church is in a poor state of repair with the floor still lifted where investigations were made into why the pillars were crumbling. There was discussion about who was last married in the church before it closed and a general buzz of conversation among people who had lived in the village for several years but had never been inside.

Walpole St Andrew Church is a redundant church in the charge of the Churches Conservation Trust. It has been a victim of lead thieves and the trust need to raise a considerable amount of money to repair the roof. The aim is to open the church more often and make it a part of the community again once essential repairs have been undertaken.

Other events planned include an Evensong service in the church on June 25 before it is closed for roof work to begin. On October 20 a rock choir performing in the church.