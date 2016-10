Carrington House in Snettisham is opening its doors and inviting people to a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Thursday, October 13.

Tea, coffee and cake will served on vintage china from 10am. There will be a raffle and one of the prizes will be one night’s stay at Carrington House, a Grade II listed property which is let for holidays and can sleep up to 20 guests.

Carrington House is at 12 Lynn Road, and has a distinctive yellow door.