Company which owns holiday parks in Hunstanton and Heacham included in Sunday Times list

The company which owns Hunstanton’s Manor Park and Heacham Beach Park has again been named as one of Britain’s top private growth companies in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250.

Parkdean Resorts has ten holiday parks in East Anglia and Lincolnshire, and is ranked 36th in the list, where it made its debut in 2016, following the merger of Parkdean Holidays and Park Resorts in November. The company employs more than 5,200 people at its 73 holiday parks nationwide.

Parkdean Resorts CEO John Waterworth said: “It is true testament to our people and passion at Parkdean Resorts to be recognised in the prestigious league table once more.

“At the turn of the year, we invested a record £50m across our 73 UK parks in time for the 2017 season and we are planning to take this forward into 2018 with further improvements, ensuring our customers continue to holiday with us to create amazing memories. That coupled with the increasing popularity of staycations has spurred our growth as a sector-leading business.”