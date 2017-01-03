Complete makeover for Hunstanton lighthouse ahead of its relaunch as a luxury holiday home on Norfolk coast

The Old Lighthouse at Hunstanton is being relaunched as a stunning and unique holiday home following a complete makeover from top to bottom.

The iconic building is available to use as self-catering accommodation with some of the best sea views to be found on the North Norfolk coast.

The new look interior at The Old Lighthouse at Hunstanton. ANL-170301-161829001

Purchased earlier this year by L&J Leisure – also behind independent hotel Briarfields, Titchwell, The Lodge Old Hunstanton and Norfolk Coast Holiday Cottages – the self-catering property was closed for a month while the lighthouse underwent complete refurbishment.

The original lighthouse tower, which dates back to 1840, is still accessible by guests who are able to climb the 62 steps to the top to enjoy a 360-degree view of the coast or one of Hunstanton’s legendary sunsets.

For those who prefer to enjoy the views from inside, the property now boasts luxurious living space on the first floor. A beautiful, first floor open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen offer a panoramic view of the sea and the property even includes a telescope to study the sky at night.

Accommodating up to eight guests in four en suite bedrooms, across two floors, The Old Lighthouse is ideal for families and small groups looking for a landmark property with spectacular coastal views.

A fully equipped kitchen with a range cooker makes home cooking easy, while The Lodge, which is a short walk away, offers a chef and butler service for an in-house luxury dining experience.

With a large, private garden and off-road parking, The Old Lighthouse is just a few steps away from Hunstanton’s sandy beach.