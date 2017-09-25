Concern for jobs at Fakenham as Hain Daniels reviews chilled dessert section

Jobs could be at risk in Fakenham following confirmation that a factory owner is in talks with staff about a potential restructure.

Food manufacturer Hain Daniels employs around 500 people at its two sites in the town and it is reviewing its chilled desserts section.

The group, which also manufactures Linda McCartney’s range of vegetarian food in Fakenham, has said it will look into the possibility of transferring staff to other Hain Daniels sites.

A statement issued by the group said: “Following a review of our Chilled Desserts business, we are proposing to make changes to our facility in Fakenham, starting in the autumn of 2017.

“We have commenced discussions with our Fakenham desserts colleagues about our proposal. There will follow a collective 45-day consultation period, during which time The Hain Daniels Group will be discussing potential alternative opportunities for colleagues including transferring within the adapted facility and openings at other group sites.

“No other Hain Daniels Group site is affected. No further comment will be provided at this time as we concentrate on the full consultation period and a programme of implementing the proposed changes.”

The multi-million pound dessert factory was opened four years ago and it was confirmed at that time it would be creating a total of 350 jobs.

Also at the same time it teamed up with supermarket chain Sainsbury’s which has stocked its desserts.