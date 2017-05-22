Conservative candidate on the right road with West Norfolk transport company

Sir Henry Bellingham, the Conservative candidate for North West Norfolk, continued his election tour with a visit to Ge-Be Transport on the Saddlebow Industrial Estate.

A family-run business, Ge-Be Transport are one of the best known firms in West Norfolk who started back in 1982 with one small truck operating from the late David Green’s home.

They now operate with a much larger fleet of 45 vehicles and, during his visit, Sir Henry met David Green’s widow, Paddy, and his two sons, Carl and Jason, as well as having a tour of the business. Pictured in front of a new £80k DAF lorry, are Carl Green, Sir Henry Bellingham and Mark Robinson. mlnf17pm05111