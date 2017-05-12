Converted horsebox takes to West Norfolk roads as a quirky mobile cocktail bar

A lovingly renovated horsebox taking to the roads around West Norfolk is the base for new start-up business Nelly’s Bar, a mobile cocktail bar.

When the ramp is let down at the rear, a beautifully refurbished interior is revealed which can switch between being a fully equipped drinks bar to a coffee snack bar.

Nelly’s was the brainchild of Derick Chatten, of Marham, his partner Shelley Brough, and Dean Wood, of West Walton, who Derick served with for many years in the military.

The vintage horse trailer, independently powered with ale pumps and fridges, has already appeared at several major food festivals in the UK and can be pre-booked for corporate days and celebrations such as weddings and birthday parties.

Said Derick: “We did all the renovation work ourselves and have created this quirky, speciality mobile cocktail bar. It can easily switch to being a coffee shop and we serve cakes and snacks, too. Of course, the trailer is best suited to outdoor events but we can offer other bars better suited for indoor environments.

“We have attended food festivals in Derbyshire and Nottingham but are looking to expand into Norfolk, which we see as being the heart of our business.”

The name Nelly’s is derived from TV’s The Roy Rogers Show’s phrase, “Whoa Nelly”, and an equine theme continues with the names of the drinks packages, Aintree, Cheltenham and Newmarket, for example.

In adddition it serves a range of Nelly’s-themed cocktails, such as Fifty Shades of Neigh, The Bloody Mare and Desert Orchid. There are also real ales from Retford’s award-winning Pheasantry Brewery, cider, lager and a range of soft drinks.

To book Nelly’s call 07725715775 or 07446134207. More information can be found on website www.stacked-ltd.co.uk and follow on Twitter @NellysBar.