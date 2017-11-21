Crimplesham farmers take top prize in 2017 National Pig Awards

Crimplesham farmers Richard and Charlotte Mellor have been awarded a top accolade at the 2017 National Pig Awards.

They are tenants on the Norfolk County Council-owned County Farms estate and have been named Pig Producer of the Year.

The couple, of Grange Farm, won both Outdoor Pig Producer and Overall Pig Producer of the Year categories at the awards ceremony at The Lancaster Hotel in London. It is the first time that the overall category has been won by an outdoor farm.

One of the key performance indicators for a pig farm is the number of piglets that are weaned per sow. The Mellors’ 950-sow unit averages 29 pigs per sow, while a typical outdoor unit averages considerably less. This puts them on a par with the best indoor pig breeders nationally. The judges were also impressed with their desire to keep all of the unit’s kit up to date, ensuring the sows are kept in the best possible conditions.

The R & C Mellor farm spans 361 acres and they have been tenants since 2013.

Charlotte said: “We were thrilled when we got this County Council-owned estate, and it’s enabled us to do more with our business. We have the freedom to do things the way we want, and it allows us to invest in the farm itself.

“This award is welcome recognition of the hard work Richard and I have been doing since we moved in 2013. Our pigs are the core of our business and the most stable part of what we do, so it was such a pleasant shock when we heard we’d won the Producer of the Year award.

“Here at Grange farm we’re more in control of the pigs and where they go, which means we’re able to keep them on grass, benefiting the pigs themselves and improving quality. All of this helped us win this award.”

Councillor Keith Kiddie, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s business and property committee, said: “This award is a glowing commendation for Richard and Charlotte, and yet another addition to the achievements of our County Farms tenants.”