Decorative supplies store opens on King’s Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate

Decorative supplies company Kent Blaxill has opened a store on Lynn’s Hardwick Estate aimed at both professional decorators and home DIY enthusiasts.

The store, which has created three new jobs, will be officially opened by Borough Mayor Carol Bower on Thursday, August 31, although the doors were open for customers to look around on Tuesday.

The 4,200 sq ft branch at Unit 1 Hansa Road, will be run by manager James Livick-Smith with two other members of staff.

This is the 14th branch of the long-established East Anglian based company which was founded more than 175 years ago. Kent Blaxill has had a Norfolk branch in Norwich for many years and in 2015 opened a branch in Fakenham.

The Lynn branch is stocked with an extensive range of paints and related products, with a strong focus on designer paints as well as regular trade brands. The company will also provide a daily decorative materials delivery service for trade professionals.

Simon Blaxill, Kent Blaxill managing director, said: “The new Lynn branch is a logical step for us in extending our branch network, and it fits with our strategy of opening in carefully researched locations. We take our time because it is absolutely key that we retain our company culture of high service standards and have the right locations with the right staff. We are focusing on market towns, and Lynn completes our coverage of Norfolk. Our products are aimed at the professional but we also hope to attract the discerning retail customer. The success of the branch will hinge not just on the products we sell but also on the service we provide and the relationships we form with local people.

“Our staff can offer expert advice and we even provide ‘brush-out’ boards to help people decide on the right colour for them.” Simon is from the sixth generation of Kents and Blaxills to run the company.

“We have now opened six very successful branches in the last three years and we have plans to open another one this year, and continue to look for opportunities at other carefully selected sites.”

The branch is open from 7.30am to 5pm on weekdays and on Saturdays from 8am to noon.