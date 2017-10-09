Developer of major housing schemes in Lynn wins award for safety record

Housing developer Lovell, which is behind several major development projects in Lynn, has picked up a special award for its safety performance recognised as “excellent”.

It has been presented with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents President’s Award for its consistent outstanding safety record in East Anglia.

The award marks the company’s achievement of 11 consecutive Gold RoSPA awards for safety at its construction sites and offices across the region. RoSPA, which is celebrating its centenary this year, runs the awards scheme which is open to all types of businesses and organisations.

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler said: “The safety of our employees, our subcontractors and the general public is our highest priority and it’s rewarding to be recognised by RoSPA for a consistently excellent safety performance over more than a decade.

“I’d like to thank all our teams and subcontractor partners for their continuing professionalism, hard work and commitment to accident prevention.”

Julia Small, head of RoSPA’s awards said that they are recognised as the most prestigious in the world of health and safety.

In Lynn, in partnership with West Norfolk Council, Lovell will build 355 homes by 2020. The first of these went on sale in August as Lovell and the council successfully launched the marketing suite for Orchard Place, an 130-home development at Marsh Lane, Gaywood. It is also set to start work on 50 new homes as part of the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area.