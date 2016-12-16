Developers seek views on Fakenham proposal

Developers are seeking the public’s views on their plans for a major new development for the outskirts of Fakenham.

Up to 950 homes are proposed in the scheme for land to the north of Rudham Stile Lane, which has been put forward by Trinity College Cambridge.

A new school, nursery, retail units, hotel, employment developments and open spaces are also envisaged in the plans.

A website outlining the proposals said: “Land North of Rudham Stile Lane, Fakenham has been allocated by North Norfolk District Council for future development to deliver new homes, employment premises and community facilities.

“Trinity College Cambridge is preparing an outline planning application that responds to the district council’s approved development brief for the site.

“The application will be submitted early in 2017 for the district council’s consideration.”

The main access to the site would be from a new roundabout off the A148, with a secondary access point via an existing roundabout on the A1067.

Comments on the proposals can be made online at www.defineconsultations.com/grove-gardens, where details are currently available to view, or by writing to Define, Unit 6, 133-137 Newhall Street, Birmingham B3 1SF.