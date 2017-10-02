Digital evolution is vital for Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, says its CEO at meeting in King’s Lynn

Chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce highlighted the need for the organisation to embrace the digital age when he addressed members in Lynn last week.

Chris Sargisson was speaking at the West Norfolk Business Breakfast meeting at Lynn’s Knights Hill Hotel on Friday.

He noted the importance of the chamber and the service it provides, emphasising the need for the 120-year-old organisation to evolve in the digital world.

He said although Norfolk Chamber provides a lot of useful information and services to the business community, it is not always easy for the audience to access and make use of. He outlined his vision for the next five years with his ambition to create a more easily accessible and useful digital platform that provides information tailored to each user.

He also asked those attending to put forward their own suggestions for changes they would like to see in the future.

Their responses included more sector specific events, a chamber voice for local issues and a greater presence in West Norfolk.

Guest speaker at the meeting was Peter Lawrence, director of Human Capital Department, who shared examples of innovations his firm has made and identified the need for businesses to adapt to survive in the increasingly competitive marketplace.

The meeting was also the last business breakfast for president of West Norfolk Chamber Council, Heather Garrod, who is stepping down from the role. She was presented with a bouquet.

She is due to be replaced by Michael Baldwin, general manager of the Bank House in Lynn.