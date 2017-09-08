Doors open to historic Saturday Market Place pub in King’s Lynn on Heritage Open Day

Visitors will be able to get a taste of things to come at the former Wenns pub in Lynn’s Saturday Market Place which will be opening for Sunday’s Heritage Open Day.

The Grade II listed building which has undergone extensive refurbishment is due to open later this year as a pub and deli called Goldings. It will be run by owners of the award-winning Market Bistro next door, Richard and Lucy Golding.

Taking over the reins as manager is Jess Marlow, who has worked at Market Bistro for the past eight years.

He said: “We will be running a pop-up bar featuring craft beers, micro-breweries, top end spirits and wine. It will give people a chance to see the kind of drinks we will be selling in Goldings when it is fully open later this year. It will be an opportunity for people to come in and have a chat about the history of the building and learn about what work has been done.”

Jess started off working in the kitchen at Market Bistro and a year ago took over as manager. He will manage Goldings in addition to overseeing the restaurant business too.

In addition to building work on the ground floor which houses the pub and deli, upper floors have been revamped to create eight self-catering apartments, some with views across to Lynn Minster.

Goldings will sell traditional pub food from breakfast through to the evening and its deli will offer a range of home-made food to take away.

Fifteen new jobs will be created through the new enterprise.

On Sunday the bar will be open from 11am to 3pm.