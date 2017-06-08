Downham baby is maternity unit’s 500th new arrival at King’s Lynn hospital

A baby from Downham was nearly a week later than her due date for a very good reason after becoming the 500th baby born at the Midwife-led unit at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Georgia was five days later than her parents Liz, 31, and James, 32, were expecting but finally arrived at 10.15pm on May 26 at The Waterlily Birth Centre.

Since opening in December 2015, the £600,000 unit has proved popular with expectant mums with its home-from-home atmosphere and specially designed birthing pools in ambient rooms.

Civil Engineer James, Liz and Baby Georgia were presented with special gifts by staff at the unit, including their Midwife Fiona Nairn, to celebrate the 500th birth.

Veterinary Nurse Mrs Callaby said: “It was the most amazing experience and I could not have asked for better and Fiona was lovely to both me and my husband.

“With Georgia, being our first baby, we did not know what to expect but Fiona put us at ease.

“To be the 500th baby is something really special for Georgia and it will be nice for when she is older.”

Liz had chosen to give birth at Waterlily after hearing good feedback from other mums and midwives.

After five days and no sign of Georgia making an appearance, Liz was induced on the morning of May 26.

Fiona, a midwife for 27 years, was delighted to meet up with Liz, James and Georgia again at Waterlily.

She said: “It was absolute privilege as I got to meet a couple but leave a family. Every baby is special and if I ever lose that awe I’ll give it up and do something else.

“Liz followed all the advice and made it easy for me. It is a special relationship that you build up very quickly.”

The unit is one of a series of developments to the Maternity service. Earlier this year, the Home Birth service was restarted as part of the Midwife-Led Pathway and an electronic record system has also been introduced.

Director of Nursing Emma Hardwick, who also practiced as a midwife for many years, said: “A good experience is so important for expectant mothers, their partners and the babies.

“I am proud that Fiona, and the rest of the team on Waterlily, have provided a good experience for Liz, James and Georgia but also the hundreds of other families who have used this wonderful facility.”

For more information on the choices available, please contact 01553 214903.