Downham firm backs major eastern region food and drink trade show Local Flavours 2016

More than 1,000 buyers are expected through the doors of the fourth Local Flavours event which takes place at the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday, September 28.

And 100 food and drink producers will be showcasing their products at the trade-only show, which has become a major fixture on the calendar for the eastern region’s food industry and which is backed by local councils throughout Norfolk and Suffolk. Buyers from food retail, tourism catering and hospitality are due to attend.

Shire Foods of Norfolk, based in Downham, is one of the sponsors of the event. Said its MD Pat Gould: “As a company, we always give priority to products from our own area. We always try to support events which promote East Anglian products.”

Now in its fourth year the event has increased significantly in size and has been developed through a collaborative approach with the public sector and private sector funding it - working together to succeed.

Said organiser and founder Valerie Watson-Brown: “We are really pleased to welcome our business and council partners on board, without them we would not be able to deliver as such, all are committed to protecting and growing a key business sector, food and drink, for our region. We are extremely fortunate to have such quality and diversity in what we grow and harvest. Our mission is to ensure this is recognised locally and further afield, getting brands in front of serious buyers.”