Downham Market business celebrates its 15th anniversary

A family-run Downham business is about to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a special event for its customers.

Downham Home and Garden which started out in a small single building has tripled in size and grown to become one of the county’ s popular family destinations.

It was acquired in 2002 by Tim Glover and his wife, Julie, who have worked hard to develop the business by providing top quality products and excellent service and employing a team of dedicated staff.

In future they are intending to further grow the business by increasing its range of goods.

To coincide with the anniversary, on Wednesday, November 22, the centre is offering a 15 per cent discount across the store for loyalty card holders, a three course meal for the price of two in The Gardener’s Rest and the chance to sample carrot cake made from an original recipe used when it first opened.