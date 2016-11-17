Dream career for Hunstanton dog-lover Debbie who sets up grooming business

Dog-lover Debbie Smith has achieved her dream job after launching her own dog grooming business at her Hunstanton home.

Having previously worked in admin for several years, and with her children having grown up and moved away, a window of opportunity opened and Top 2 Tail Dog Grooming was born.

Debbie trained at Dapper Dogs, a well-established dog grooming salon and training school in Norwich. She enrolled on the Professional Dog Groomers’ Course, was assessed on each dog she groomed and passed an exam at the end.

She said: “The tuition is brilliant with hands-on training. You groom a variety of breeds of dog, learning all aspects of grooming, clipping techniques and how a particular breed should be styled. Not only are you trained in dog grooming but also in animal welfare, as the dogs’ well-being is high priority.”

She has set up her own fully equipped and heated salon at her home at 43 York Avenue.

She said: “I do a full groom which includes foot pads trimmed of hair and nails clipped, ear care, brush through to remove any dead hair, knots and tangles, bathing using a shampoo that will best suit the dog’s coat type, conditioning, drying with a multi-speed dryer to accommodate nervous dogs and styling to the dogs’ breed or the customers’ choice by using either clippers, scissors or hand stripping.”

All of the above grooming treatments are also offered individually.

“Before a groom I will also chat with the client, so they can make me aware of any likes or dislikes their dog has and if there are any medical problems,” said Debbie. “When a customer comes back to pick up their dog and is pleased with what you have done, it’s a great feeling and when they rebook, it’s the biggest compliment they could pay you.”

Top 2 Tail Dog Grooming is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6pm, and from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday. Debbie can be contacted, including out of hours, on 01485 532626 or 07539608500.

Pictures are posted on the Facebook page Top 2 Tail Dog Grooming.