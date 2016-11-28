Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn launches new bar and lounge

A stylish new bar and lounge with has opened at Lynn’s Duke’s Head Hotel following extensive renovation work.

The new bar opened it doors for the first time on Saturday revealing its new look and has been named Massey & Co after the bank which used to operate in the building up until the 1930s.

In addition to major internal works to incorporate Massey’s, the entire facade of the Tuesday Market Place hotel has been repainted in soft blue.

The hotel, is owned by Surya Hotels Group, and the group’s chief executive officer, Suki Dulai, said: “As well as offering improved and stylish facilities to visitors and guests the renovation work at The Duke’s Head is also about honouring an important part of the building’s history.”

A modern logo has been created for the cocktail bar, featuring the bar’s initial in gold, which forms the classic shape of a dry martini cocktail.

Massey & Co bar is open daily, serving hand-crafted beverages and freshly baked pastries. Bar nibbles, sliders and larger “eats” are also available throughout the day. In the evening there is a move towards an elegant cocktail lounge with dimmed lights, ambient music, cocktails, fine wines and craft beers.

The hotel was built in 1683 for the Lynn Member of Parliament Sir John Turner and the hotel’s popular Turner’s Restaurant has remained open for business throughout the renovations which have taken place over the summer. Famous guests include Britain’s first prime minister Sir Robert Walpole and also Princess Victoria, who stayed in 1835.