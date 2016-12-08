East Bilney Coachworks in King’s Lynn celebrates completion of major expansion project

East Bilney Coachworks (King’s Lynn) has seen the completion of a major expansion set to create more business opportunities and jobs.

The project’s completion coincides with the second anniversary of a fire at the former Bennetts Accident Repair Centre site on nearby Hamburg Way, North Lynn Industrial Estate. The fire destroyed the bodyshop and 21 cars.

East Bilney Coachworks took over Bennetts in March 2015 and the business opened in purpose-built premises at Bergen Way later that year.

The takeover of the Marriott Motor Group bodyshop business secured the jobs of all ten staff and since then the workforce has further expanded.

Said manager Mick Summers: “We now have a team of 25 but we are still looking for an extra panel beater and would like to take on two trainee panel beaters.

“This expansion will lead to a bigger turnover for the business and more job opportunities in the future.” The project was supported by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership through the Growing Business Fund.

The expansion has taken place by acquiring a further part of the premises previously occupied by another business and redeveloping that part of the building, to use for panelling work and stripping and fitting. The original part of the building is now used for paint prep and painting.

In April East Bilney Coachworks were celebrating being awarded the ISO 9001, for consistently providing products that meet customers’ needs, and also the BS 10125 kitemark, for vehicle damage and repair, a recognised symbol of quality and safety.

Both awards were gained within a matter of months and were down to the hard work of all the staff, said Mick.

East Bilney Coachworks carry out repairs and bodywork maintenance on cars and light commercial vehicles.