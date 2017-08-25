East Winch writer tells the story of a victory that captivated a nation

Some success stories fade, but a local writer is making it her mission to immortalise Great Britain women’s hockey team’s Olympic victory.

Sarah Juggins, from East Winch, has co-written The History Makers: How Team GB Stormed to a First Ever Gold in Women’s Hockey, an account of the team’s thrilling Olympic triumph a year ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The book shares some of the failures and successes of GB women’s hockey team, including failing to qualify at the 2004 Athens Olympics and standing on the podium in Brazil with Olympic gold around their necks.

Of course, it was a great cause of pride here in West Norfolk as the team was coached by Danny Kerry, from Lynn.

Sarah said: “The book looks back at the journey of Great Britain women’s hockey team. It looks at when the team failed to qualify, for the first time, in 2004. They took this knock, which led to a cut of funding.

“It then moves on to look at the progress they made in 2012 when they won bronze. And the impact Danny Kerry had on the team in 2012.

“Danny brought changes to the team, improving their self-confidence and self-belief.”

Danny, who was a pupil at King Edward VII, became head of coaching of the team in 2003, and continued for the 2012 summer Olympics.

He encouraged his players to consider scenarios and to work out for themselves how to “find a way” in game situation.

Sarah, who pens the Washed Up Column for the Lynn News, said: “I wanted to create a long-term legacy of GB women’s hockey team’s Olympic victory.

“I wanted to create a record of their success which would last over time, a lot longer than Facebook or Twitter posts which were sent out at the time.

“The last book about hockey was released in 1998 and that was about men’s hockey, so the market was ready for a new book.

“I hope the book will not only inspire young girls to get into hockey but also inspire older women to take up hockey or to get back into hockey.

“It is a gender natural sport and when team player go around schools they notice a balance between boys and girls who play hockey or are interested in playing it.”

The book, which was written with Norwich author Richard Stainthorpe, will be launched on September 1.