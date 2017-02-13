Enterprise agency with base in King’s Lynn merges with East Midlands counterpart

Today a merger has been announced between Nwes and its East Midlands counterpart NBV.

This move builds on the joint working, which Nwes and NBV – two of the largest enterprise agencies in the UK - have enjoyed in recent years.

Both of the not-for-profit organisations will work to assist start-up and existing small businesses, and will aid the long term future of entrepreneurial support across the East Midlands, East of England and London.

With 2017 seeing both Nwes and NBV celebrating 35 years of enterprise support, integration is due to commence as soon as possible, and the merger is expected to be completed by the end of March 2017.

With an extensive property portfolio across the East of England offering managed workspace, including the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC), Rouen House in the heart of Norwich, and Great Yarmouth’s Beacon Innovation Centre, the Nwes group also offers a network of business advisors, one-to-one business advice, a range of business and personal skills training courses and events, and access to finance for those wishing to start or grow a business.

Established in 1982 to boost enterprise and jobs in the Norfolk and Waveney area, the strong vision and leadership of Nwes has seen it widen its reach to offer total business support throughout Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex. Having completed a merger with London Small Business Centre in December 2016, this move cements the Nwes group as the largest enterprise agency in the UK.

Nwes CEO, Kevin Horne said; “The political landscape of the country has changed immensely over the last few years and it is important that we adjust and realign accordingly. Neither Nwes nor NBV are organisations which rest on their laurels and we are excited about our joint vision for the future.

“The merger forms part of our careful expansion programme to offer more services, to assist more people, and to continue to encourage enterprise and innovation in both the eastern region and the Midlands. Our existing and new clients and tenants will benefit from access to a wider range of Business Advisors, properties, products and services and will also be part of a bigger network.”

Formed in 1982, NBV offers a comprehensive business support services to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses across the East Midlands and has recently opened a brand new Community Enterprise Centre in Basford, Nottingham.

Richard Dearden, NBV CEO, is delighted at the development of the relationship with Nwes. He said: “Over the last few years we have been working ever more closely with Nwes in delivering joint business support programmes, but also in our planning and developing a vision for future business support. The merger process is a natural extension of this relationship and offers exciting opportunities for the business, our fantastic teams and, most importantly, the business community we are here to serve.

“NBV will remain as a company within the Nwes group and the name ‘NBV’ will continue to be the go to place for high quality, friendly and professional business support services in the East Midlands. Our locations, staff and service offering will be developed further under the Nwes group as we develop the best examples of business support within Nwes and NBV.”

There are no planned job losses as a result of the merger with system efficiencies being implemented to ensure continuity in providing the best business support and workspace services for clients.