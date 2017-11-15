Estate agent with office at Burnham Market comes out top in national awards

Regional Estate Agents, Bedfords, are celebrating winning a prestigious national advertising award for property advertising in the national press during 2017, at the recent Mayfair Office annual dinner.

The awards dinner is held at the RAF Club in London’s Piccadilly and is the high point of the year for the UK’s leading independent estate agents.

Firms from across the UK and from overseas met at the dinner, and once again competition for the top marketing awards was fierce.

Paul Bedford, managing partner at Bedfords, which has an office at Burnham Market, said: “We are thrilled to have received this award. It represents a terrific team effort across the whole firm and we are more than delighted to have come out top against some of the strongest and most influential firms in the country.”