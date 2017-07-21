Evening of music, ale and barbering at King’s Lynn emporium

Lynn’s Captain Fawcett’s Emporium, based on Hardwick Narrows Estate, is holding an evening of master barbering, music and ale on Tuesday.

The event is part of Barbersride 2017 and all proceeds go to Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Lions Barber Collective charities. The Lions Collective is a group of talented barbers dedicated to raising awareness for the prevention of teenage suicide.

Founding Lions member Tom Chapman will be bringing his unique style of barbering to the event which starts with an hour-long seminar at 7.30pm. Lawrence Fo will also be demonstrating barbering techniques.

Following the seminar is an after-show party. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.barbersride.com