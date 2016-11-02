Search

Event at Gaywood Library gives insight into working from home

Gaywood Library, an event called Working From Home, put on by the Library with input from NWes. Some of the people involved in the event, LtoR, Elena Parkin (Community Librarian), Harry Harris (Nwes), Malcolm Mills (The Utility Warehouse), Crystal Gardner (Crystal's Fitness & Wellbeing Personal Trainer), Mick Patterson (Herbalife), Anneliese Yaxley (Tropic Skin Care Ambassador), Lin Boardman Delph (New Horizons Healing Mind, Body & Spirit), Helen Senior (Gaywood Library Manager) ANL-161020-180721009

Gaywood Library, an event called Working From Home, put on by the Library with input from NWes. Some of the people involved in the event, LtoR, Elena Parkin (Community Librarian), Harry Harris (Nwes), Malcolm Mills (The Utility Warehouse), Crystal Gardner (Crystal's Fitness & Wellbeing Personal Trainer), Mick Patterson (Herbalife), Anneliese Yaxley (Tropic Skin Care Ambassador), Lin Boardman Delph (New Horizons Healing Mind, Body & Spirit), Helen Senior (Gaywood Library Manager) ANL-161020-180721009

0
Have your say

Ideas and advice for people thinking about working from home were on offer at a special event held at Gaywood Library.

People who have already embarked on enterprises of their own were on hand to share their experiences and Nwes representative Harry Harris gave advice on a range of subjects, including training courses and access to finance.

Community Librarian Elena Parkin said the point of holding these kind of events was to provide people interested in striking out on their own with a good starting point.

She said: “We know that lots of people never think of setting up a business because they don’t know anyone else who has done this – hence our plan to make it possible for customers to come and meet people running their own businesses. We had positive feedback and some of the businesses will be attending Nwes for follow-up sessions.”