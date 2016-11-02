Event at Gaywood Library gives insight into working from home

Ideas and advice for people thinking about working from home were on offer at a special event held at Gaywood Library.

People who have already embarked on enterprises of their own were on hand to share their experiences and Nwes representative Harry Harris gave advice on a range of subjects, including training courses and access to finance.

Community Librarian Elena Parkin said the point of holding these kind of events was to provide people interested in striking out on their own with a good starting point.

She said: “We know that lots of people never think of setting up a business because they don’t know anyone else who has done this – hence our plan to make it possible for customers to come and meet people running their own businesses. We had positive feedback and some of the businesses will be attending Nwes for follow-up sessions.”