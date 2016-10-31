Expanding care company moves to new premises in King’s Lynn

Lynn’s Home Instead Senior Care has moved into new offices as part of its expansion programme. The firm is extending its catchment area to include Swaffham and Dereham and is creating 50 new jobs in the process.

West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress David and Linda Whitby went along to perform the official opening of the premises, in Windsor Road formerly occupied by Anglers Corner tackle shop and before that, Walker and Anderson hardware store.

Home Instead Senior Care opened eight years ago. The Lynn based at-home care business is owned by Jeannette McEwan and her son, Tom, is operations manager.

He said: “We were delighted that so many people attended our opening event, celebrating our move to new premises. The move has gone without a hitch and we would like to thank everyone involved for getting us here smoothly. We look forward to a new chapter here at Home Instead, expanding into Swaffham and Dereham and continuing to support our local community in any way we can.