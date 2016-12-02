Expanding construction firm builds on success and opens offices in Hunstanton

Two friends who formed their own building company Bespoke Norfolk just a few years ago have seen it grow into a business offering its services across half the county and with a turnover of millions.

Directors and founders Ben Day and Stuart Deadman, both former Smithdon High School pupils, opened new offices this summer in Hunstanton’s Greevegate from where they will carry out the admininstration of the expanding firm.

Bespoke Norfolk Ltd at Greevegate Hunstanton. Pictured, from left, Carl Malkin. Ben Day. Stuart Deadman. with Elvis the dog.

In addition, the company has a large building yard and joinery shop at Dairy Farm, School Road in Heacham.

Accounts manager and PA Carl Malkin joined the team two years ago followed by contract managers, site foremen and estimators.

Projects range from anything such as built-in wardrobes to new builds, extensions and renovations across an area which includes Norwich, Thetford, Downham, Wisbech, the north Norfolk coast and everything in between.

Said Ben: “From the early age of 16 Stuart and I have always been close friends and worked together as apprentice carpenters, then we became self-employed carpenters, regularly working for builders and the odd private client.

“As the years went on and we hit 24 and 25 years old, we felt it was time to start up our own company, Bespoke Norfolk Ltd. We started in 2012 with a turnover of £80,000 offering our services in general building works and joinery. Now three years later we have as many as 45 people working for us daily, a turnover of more than £4 million, a large building yard, joinery shop and open plan offices/showroom.

“We are now completing large developments across Norfolk with some beautiful new homes being built. Our Facebook page has nearly 5,000 likes and our website is extremely popular.

“We are also looking for local apprentices to join the firm. Now at 28 and 29 years old, us two Lynn-born boys are very proud of our company and feel this is just the start.”

A further company, Rustic Norfolk, is due to be up and running next year. This is an online furniture and decor store which will sell rustic and industrial furniture.

At present the business is looking to recruit bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers, groundworkers, joiners, plasterers and multi-skilled finishers.

Bespoke Norfolk can be contacted on 01485 570067, by email info@bespokenorfolk.co.uk or via the website www.bespokenorfolk.co.uk and it also has a Facebook page BespokeNorfolk.