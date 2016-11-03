Expanding King’s Lynn digital agency creates new jobs and opens London office

A thriving Lynn digital marketing group is to open a new office in London as part of expansion plans that include significant staff recruitment both in the capital and West Norfolk.

The Maze Media group, which includes digital agency To The End and the Studio 20a design agency, was formed seven years ago with just seven staff, and now employs more than 30 in the town.

The London office, at Rivington Street, Shoreditch, will help to service a growing roster of local, national and international clients including Adrian Flux, AMA Waste, Middletons Steakhouse & Grill, Information TV, Dex Shell and Australian logistics firm Metro Express.

Managing partner Nicola Bray said the company’s main office would remain in Lynn, with staff in the capital supporting the West Norfolk operation.

“We’ve been looking for a permanent base in London for some time to help attract the type of national clients we want to work with, and we’re really excited to have found somewhere that fits the bill,” she added.

“We will be recruiting for staff in both offices, and it gives us a wider pool to choose from to make sure we get the right people to really take the business forward.”

Recent appointments for To The End include a head of creative, Dan Simkins, and a head of paid search, Dez Calton. The agency is also looking for a content writer and a data analyst.

The agency was a finalist in several national and international content marketing awards for its work on digital magazine influx.co.uk, and is looking for creative people with a talent for storytelling.

Meanwhile, Studio 20a has taken on former Lynn journalist Gavin Caney as communications manager, has appointed a creative assistant supplementing its video team, Alex Thaxton, and is also adding to its design team to help work on clients including Flux, Alfred G Pearce, Germains and Dex Shell.

Marketing consultancy Maze Media is undertaking media buying on behalf of clients and is recruiting for people with experience in the field.