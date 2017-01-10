Expanding legal services firm due to open new office in King’s Lynn town centre

An expanding legal services firm is moving into the heart of Lynn town centre and is due to open its new offices this weekend.

Inheritance Legal Services Ltd is opening its new branch at 134 Norfolk Street, near Waterstones, on Saturday.

The business has been based in the town’s London Road for the past two years, but it was decided to relocate into larger premises and to a more accessible position.

The business offers low cost, fixed fee will writing, Lasting Powers of Attorney, protective trusts and pre-paid funeral plans. Additional financial and legal services, including inheritance tax planning and probate, will be offered at the new branch.

Inheritance Legal Services are based around the East of England and has offices in Cambridge and Ely, but it offers its services across the whole of the country with its nationwide consultants.