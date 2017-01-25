Fakenham baker shortlisted in Co-op awards

Artisan baker Nick Henry, from Krusty Loaf in Fakenham, has been shortlisted as one of two finalists representing Norfolk in the Producer of the Year Awards run by the East of England Co-op.

The awards are a celebration of farmers, growers and producers from across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Nick said: ““To be recognised as one of the top producers in Norfolk is a massive achievement, but we would love to be crowned the overall winner. This September, Krusty Loaf, with mum and dad at the helm, will be 30 years old. I think that is an extraordinary achievement for them to have run a successful small business for that time. I am extremely proud of my parents.”

The public vote, online and in stores, closes on January 31, and these will select the three county champions, who will then be visited by a panel of food and farming experts who will choose the overall winner of the title.

The other shortlisted Norfolk finalist is Dann’s Farm Ice Cream, from Dereham.

To find out more about the producers and to cast a vote, visit www.eastofengland.coop/poty2017