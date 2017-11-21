Fakenham-based financial expert appointed CEO of Lycetts

Newly appointed chief executive of Lycetts, Charles Foster, who is based at the company’s Fakenham office, is looking forward to developing the rural insurance brokers and financial services business even further.

He is due to take up the position, which is subject to regulatory approval, on December 12.

Charles has headed up Lycetts’ rural division for the past three years, having joined the company in 1991. He was involved with Lycetts’ first acquisition, of Cliverton in 2003, and its subsequent integration as a trading division of Lycetts. He joined the Lycetts board in 2013.

He succeeds Angus Keate who has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Lycetts.

Mark Hews, Lycetts’ chairman, said: “Charles has a proven track record, an exceptional industry reputation and a great appreciation and regard for Lycetts’ heritage.

“His leadership abilities will help maximise the potential of our people and business as we look to the future and build on our success in delivering specialist, trusted advice to clients. I am delighted to welcome him as our new chief executive.”

Charles said: “I am honoured to be afforded this great opportunity to take Lycetts forward from a position of strength and an unrivalled reputation for customer service and care. I look forward to working together with Lycetts’ dynamic team of highly skilled professionals to cement this reputation as we set our sights on further growth.”