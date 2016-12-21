Fakenham-based logistics firm in 850,000 pallet record breaking Christmas season

Logistics firm Jack Richards & Son Ltd, which has a depot in Fakenham, is helping to transport an industry record number of pallets this Christmas and move goods worth at least £340 million to the British economy.

Jack Richards & Son Ltd is a member of Palletways UK, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network.

It reported that in November, more than 500,000 pallets were moved. December started with a record week of 117,000 pallets handled – the final figure is expected to hit 350,000. The combined 850,000 total is an industry record.

Dominic Purslow, spokesman for Jack Richards & Son Ltd said: “Transport firms are the unsung heroes of British homes at Christmas time. When people open their gifts, gadgets and seasonal beverages on Christmas Day, chances are many of these will have been transported by Jack Richards & Son Ltd through the Palletways UK network.

“Our business is proud to have played our part in what is a record breaking festive period for Palletways. The teamwork between the staff here and the entire Palletways network across the UK and Europe has been immense to ensure that our fleet can run full pelt day and night to get goods delivered for Christmas.”

The 22-year-old palletised freight network processes about 780 trailers every single day with around 1,500 vehicles criss-crossing the country daily. The industry-leading archway scanning system records and monitors every single pallet moved by the network. Around 112,000 pictures are captured every single day to ensure pallets are being processed and delivered efficiently and on time.

Dave Walmsley, Palletways UK Managing Director, said: “We’d like to thank Jack Richards & Son Ltd for their effort and hard work over the festive period. They’ve played a crucial role in the success of the network over Christmas. The logistical challenges which face our hubs and member depots at this time of year is incredible as pallet volumes go through the roof.

“The £340 million of goods that we’ll move in November and December is testament to Palletways and our members using innovative technology, competitive pricing and customer service excellence to secure record volumes. We’re already looking forward to working with Jack Richards & Son Ltd on another great year in 2017.”

People can discover more about how Palletways and its members are tackling the busy Christmas period by searching #xmaspalletfact on Twitter.