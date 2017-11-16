Fakenham chauffeur in running for top UK professional award

A professional driver based in Fakenham is waiting to hear if he is going to be chosen as the best in the country in awards regarded as the “Oscars of the chauffeur world”.

Chris Cockrell, of company Near and Far, has been shortlisted in the National Professional Driver of the Year awards 2017 and is one of the final few in the running for the title.

Said Chris, a former Army vehicle technician: “I am an ex-soldier and have only been in business four-and-a-half years. During that time I have received two national awards.

“To be shortlisted for this award is a major achievement, not only for me and my business but for Norfolk too. So win or lose, it’s great recognition and lets people know that Norfolk is on the map along with the big boys from London.”

The awards ceremony takes place next Thursday at a venue near Gatwick.

The Professional Driver Awards which Chris already holds are silver awards for best new chauffeur business in 2016 and chauffeur company of the year in 2015. He added: “As these are national awards, to achieve second best out of the whole of the country is absolutely incredible and awesome.”