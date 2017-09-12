Fakenham chocolate factory creates 50 new permanent jobs plus 250 temporary positions

Confectionery firm Kinnerton based in Fakenham is boosting its workforce with 50 new permanent jobs and 250 temporary positions.

The chocolate factory at Oxborough Lane, which already employs around 650 in permanent roles, is gearing up to deal with the busy Christmas period and will be looking to start producing Easter goods by November.

Said HR director Dean Hunter: “We are trying to ensure that we have enough staff in place all year round. The jobs are for factory floor based roles covering areas including packing duties, moving materials and high skills roles. Hopefully some of these may progress to team leaders in the future.

“We rely on people coming from the local area but also from around the Lynn area. There is some way to travel, but most people find it reasonable.

“At the moment the market is buoyant and prospects look promising for the future.”

He also said that they have introduced changes to production methods so instead of several smaller runs there are longer continuous ones.

Kinnerton is the UK’s largest producer of licenced confectionery and it has contracts with well-known brands such asa Mars, Nestle and Marks and Spencer.

This year it produced about 16 million Easter eggs destined mainly for markets in the UK and Australia, but also distributed in Europe. It also produces chocolate advent calendars, lollipops and chocolate bars.

As part of its commitment to the community, it supports the Lynn-based charity Reach for a Star, which helps children with health challenges.