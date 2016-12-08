Fakenham firm Near and Far wins national accolade

Fakenham company Near and Far has won a silver award in the only national awards for the private hire and chauffeur industry.

It has gained a silver award in the new start business category of the 2016 Professional Driver QSi Awards. Manager and chauffeur Chris Cockrell was delighted as the accolade follows on from success last year when his business gained silver in the Chauffeur of the Year category. Said Chris, a former Army vehicle technician: “To be part of the best of the best is incredible but to win an award is awesome and it is a testament to what Near and Far are all about.” He is pictured, centre, receiving the trophy from Ashley Masefield, national fleet and business sales manager for Jaguar Landrover UK. With them is awards night host TV motorsports presenter Amanda Stretton.