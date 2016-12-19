Fakenham firm sells controlling interest to Swiss group

Leading self testing emergency lighting manufacturer and supplier, P4 Limited, based at Fakenham, has announced the sale of a controlling interest in the company to a Swiss group.

Polynom AG, the Swiss holding group of emergency lighting module manufacturer Sander Electronik AG, based near Baden, have supplied P4 since it was founded.

The sale of equity in P4, was brought about by the retirement of founder and chief executive, Peter Warner and his wife, financial director Maureen Warner. Founded 27 years ago, P4 Limited has grown to become the leading independent self testing emergency lighting company in the UK.

P4 specialises in providing self testing emergency lighting, most of which is connected via wired or wireless networks and installed in major healthcare, education and commercial establishments to provide remote monitoring and control.

The aquisition of shares from Peter and Maureen Warner gives Polynom a majority shareholding in P4, the remaining shares being held by the directors of the business. Day to day operation of the business will continue to be managed by the current team.

Managing Director of P4, Rob Warner commented “The acquisition by Polynom is excellent news for P4, it secures the future of the business, ensuring that the strategy of providing high integrity emergency lighting solutions, that has proven to be successful over the years, can continue unchanged. Sander Electronik has proved to be an ideal supplier to P4 since we started in the emergency lighting market and we have worked very closely together. We are commencing a new phase in our business and excited by the opportunities to develop new technology, monitoring and control systems to further reduce user operational costs”