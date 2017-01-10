Fakenham logistics firm expands services in Europe thanks to new £10m hub in Germany

Logistics firm Jack Richards and Sons Ltd, based in Fakenham, has expanded its services across Europe with access to a new super hub in Knüllwald, in central Germany.

As a member of Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network, Jack Richards & Son Limited and its customers will benefit from a new £10 million hub facility that has been established in Germany.

The investment is in response to the increasing volumes currently handled by 56 German members in the Palletways network. The new 50,000 square metre site includes a 7,300 square metre transhipment hall, parking and infrastructure, will triple the delivery capacity across the region, and increase productivity in Europe.

Germany is one of the 20 countries that Jack Richards & Son Limited now delivers to across Europe. Depot principal Dominic Purslow said: “We can collect all small goods on one vehicle and deliver to multiple locations across Europe. The new hub facility in Knüllwald will enable us to offer a more frequent service to Germany opening up new market opportunities for our business and customers.”

This strategic investment will help Palletways and Jack Richards & Son Limited maintain the position of the number one pallet network in the UK and Europe.