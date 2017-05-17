Fakenham logistics firm gets set for more growth thanks to new hub

Fakenham-based logistics firm, Jack Richards & Son Limited, has expanded its services in the UK and across Europe thanks to a new regional hub in Bristol.

As a member of Palletways, Europe’s fastest growing express palletised freight network, Jack Richards & Son and its customers will benefit from Palletways fifth new hub in Avonmouth as a gateway to deliver their goods to 20 countries, including the UK.

The South West Hub, a £200,000 investment based just off the M5 at Bristol’s major industrial zone in Avonmouth, will process over 500 pallets each day.

Dominic Purslow, principle for Jack Richards & Son, said: “Being part of Palletways and this regional hub model will have a positive impact on Jack Richards & Son as it opens up exciting opportunities in terms of extended geographic coverage across Europe, state-of-the-art IT systems and operational efficiencies.”

This strategic investment will help Palletways and Jack Richards & Son remain the leading express pallet network in the UK and Europe.

Dave Walmsley, Managing Director for Palletways (UK) Limited, added: “Our experience with the regional hub model means we can provide lower costs through a more localised freight exchange. We can cut trunk distances, fuel use and costs for members. We can deliver improved customer service because we can create the opportunity to collect from customers later in the day.

The regional hub approach also boasts a number of environmental benefits. The number of HGV miles saved by the new facility is estimated in the region of 163,000 miles. As well as five regional hubs, Palletways consists of over 100 member depots nationwide as part of the network’s daily movement of 40,000 pallets across the UK and Europe.

Jack Richards & Son is one of around 400 hundred members of Palletways’ European distribution network, all independent transport operators which share their resources to deliver small consignments of palletised freight to market more efficiently than before.