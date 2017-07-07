Fakenham opticians ask for pictures of memorable moments for charity calendar

A Fakenham opticians’ branch is inviting people to capture their memorable moments for a national charity calendar in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care has launched an online photographic competition to find images of landscapes, people and special occasions to feature in the calendar.

Branch manager, Claire Stringer, of Scrivens in Norwich Street, said: “It’s a cause we care about because dementia affects the lives of so many people in our community.

“There is a real need for continued research and support. We are keen to do what we can for Alzheimer’s Society, our chosen charity.”

The Scrivens charity calendar will go on sale in the branch later this year and will feature 12 photographs of memorable scenes taken by the public with prizes for each of the 12 winners chosen by the judges.

The competition is open until Saturday, July 22, and each entrant can submit up to five images.

The overall winner will also be treated to a weekend for two in London and tickets to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

Details of how to enter the competition are available in branch and online at www.scrivens.com/moments

Scrivens is supporting Alzheimer’s Society as its chosen charity for the third successive year. It was chosen because of the growing evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Scrivens, established in 1938, employs 1,000 at its 176 stores in England and Wales.