Fakenham opticians urges parents to take children for free eye tests

Parents in Fakenham are being advised to use the summer break to get their children’s eyes tested free before they return to school.

Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care on Norwich Street has launched a “You Can’t See the Signs” campaign to raise awareness with sight testing becoming a regular part of families’ back to school routines.

Branch manager Claire Stringer said: “Being able to see properly is vital to a child’s learning and undiagnosed sight problems can be detrimental to their achievement, behaviour and enjoyment of school. Even though most children get a basic check of their eyes in reception years at school, this doesn’t always check everything that’s covered in a full eye examination at an opticians.

“The summer break is an ideal time to book an eye test and as the NHS covers the cost, parents don’t need to pay.”

