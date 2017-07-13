Family firm in Shernborne delighted with prestigious awards at RHS Hampton Court Flower Show

A West Norfolk family firm specialising in metal products was glowing with pride after the stand which featured its innovative iron gazebo was awarded gold plus the coveted New Design Award at RHS Hampton Court Flower Show.

And on Wednesday, July 26, visitors will be able to view the winning design which will be on display at the Sandringham Flower Show .

The prizewinning stand at RHS Hampton Court featuring the Iron gazebo by The Iron Garden, based in Shernborne.

The Iron Garden, based at Shernborne, was launched in February and is run by the Thompson family, founders of the long-established business The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company.

Its gazebo came to be featured at the show after it was spotted by one of their customers, who run fern specialist business Fernatix, in Suffolk, when they visited West Norfolk earlier this year to collect an iron and brass bed.

Said Harry Thompson, marketing director and youngest son in the family: “When Steven and Kerry visited our workshop where the gazebo was standing proud, they wanted to include it on their stand.

“With Fernatix attending the show before and always winning gold, there was no pressure on The Iron Garden, but it wasn’t until a few weeks before the event we realised the pressure was on to do the boys justice as they have won many gold awards from RHS Hampton Court and other shows, including RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

“Seeing the gazebo on their stand dressed with all their fabulous tropical ferns, was worth the sleepless nights.”

Harry’s mother, Amanda, said: “Walking into the floral marquee, I didn’t know what to expect, but getting my first peep I was moved to tears. I never realised iron could look so beautiful and magnificent.”

Said Harry: “The main accolade came when both Fernatix and The Iron Garden realised not only had they won gold, but also the New Design Award, which is an award of mystery as it is rarely given out. The award is given to stands for their exceptional originality, combining new staging techniques, materials and challenging traditional methods.

“Launching our new product to the market is always a nervous experience so to launch our new iron gazebo concept and receive such high praise is hopefully a sign of good things to come.”

Each gazebo is handmade to order with customers choosing their own designs, down to the finest details.