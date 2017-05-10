Family-run King’s Lynn florist nominated for award

Lynn florist Bridget’s Flowers has been been nominated in an awards scheme which celebrates the best local businesses in Norfolk.

Lifestyle blog, Muddy Stilettos is running the awards and the St James Street shop is in the running for Best Florist.

Megan Nurse, of Bridget’s Flowers said: “We are so grateful to be nominated for this award. We love supporting our local growers and always aim to deliver the best quality of local produce. A huge thank you to our supporters so far.”

To vote for family-run business Bridget’s Flowers visit norfolk.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/ and scroll to Best Florist. The finalists will be revealed on Wednesday, June 7, and presentations will be held later that month.

Muddy Stilettos, an urban guide to the countryside for women, has a readership of over 100,000 across the UK.