Festive chamber breakfast at King’s Lynn

Bookings can now be made for a festive business chamber breakfast at Lynn’s Knights Hill Hotel.

The West Norfolk Christmas Breakfast takes place on Wednesday, December 13, and few festive additions have been added to the usual business breakfast format, such as a competition for the best Christmas jumper.

The meal consists of a full English breakfast, with vegetarian options available.

The event runs from 8am to 10am and the cost is £20. While this event is for members only, anyone who would like to attend to see if they are interested in joining the Chamber should contact membership@norfolkchamber.co.uk

To book a place visit https://norfolkchamber.co.uk/events/west-norfolk-christmas-breakfast