Festive market gets under way at Burnham Deepdale

More than 120 stallholders will be offering a vast array of products during this year’s Deepdale Christmas Market which launches at noon on Friday, December 2, and runs for the rest of the weekend.

Stalls are housed in three large marquees in Burnham Deepdale around the Dalegate Market site, in the Brick Barn of Deepdale Farm, the backpackers courtyard of Deepdale Backpackers and Camping, and amongst the pews of St Mary’s Church.

The huge choice of goods on offer include food and drink, gifts and decorations by made by local artisans and producers. Throughout the weekend there will also be entertainment by singers, choirs and, new for 2016, the Christmas Jumper Flash Mob who will be performing in the Backpackers Courtyard at 2.30pm on Saturday. The Christmas market runs until 7pm on Friday and from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.