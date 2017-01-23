Fighting fit at Dersingham wellbeing event

West Norfolk residents were encouraged to improve their health and wellbeing during an event at Dersingham Library on Saturday.

Among the activities on offer were a fitness taster, yoga with Jayne, body balance with Gemma and non-impact aerobics. There was also the opportunity to try out some relaxing colouring, have a go at a smoothie bike, and learn how Norfolk Libraries could help your general wellbeing.

An Alive Oasis fitness consultant was on hand to speak to the public, while there was also health and nutrition advice.

Pictured at the health and wellbeing day in Dersingham are Louis Reinhold, 6, and Alison Thorne.

Picture: ADAM FAIRBROTHER MLNF17AF01200