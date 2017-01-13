Fitness studios are dream career

A passion for fitness and dance has evolved into an exciting new business at Narborough for a former Springwood High School student.

Sam Clipperton, 25, launched The Workshop Fitness Studios in November following a major renovation project at the premises in The Maltings.

Family help was at hand to pull down walls, paint, renew flooring and get the unit into shape to become a fitness studio. And her family continues to play a role in her business as her sister, Jade Clipperton, 22, is an instructor who leads children’s dance classes.

Sam studied dance and musical theatre for three years at the Bird College in London, having left school at 16. She has worked as a professional dancer for companies including Disney in Tokyo.

She said: “I have always been into fitness and in my spare time around dancing I studied as a fitness instructor. I loved it so much I found a job working as an instructor in a local gym where I then studied further to become a personal trainer.

“I have been working as a personal trainer ever since.

“Last summer I received a grant to help me fund the renovation and equipment at the unit in Narborough.

“I was very pleased to receive a grant from the West Norfolk Employment Fund and I couldn’t have done it without them and was thrilled to hear my application was successful.”

Jade, also a former student at Springwood High School, has also trained for many years as a dancer and has performed around the world.

Classes available at the Workshop Fitness Studios include dance, fitness, boot camps offering a whole body workout featuring cardio and resistance exercises, body pump – a resistance based class to music, aerobics and ladies only classes. Jade’s children’s dance classes have just been introduced this year.

Sam also offers personal training sessions, either at the studios or another gym in the area. These can either be on a one-to-one basis or include a friend.

For more details, visit the website at www.theworkshopfitness.co.uk, call 07796716184 or send an email to sam@theworkshopfitness.co.uk

Details about the employment fund can be found at www.norfolkfoundation.com/funds/the-west-norfolk-employment-fund/