Flavours from around the world at new King’s Lynn eatery Underground

New eatery Underground in Lynn’s Norfolk Street offers tastes from around the globe.
The business has been opened by Frederico Celestino, who is a Brazilian Italian, with many years experience in the food industry, having worked as a chef in London and Lynn.
His menu offers a wide range of international cuisine including British, American, Brazilian, Portuguese, Italian and Indian styles of food. He said: “I like to use spices from Brazil like those my grandmother would use. There is something for everyone here. Since I have opened people have been very complimentary about the dishes being served.” In addition to Frederico there are five more people employed in the business, including a chef and delivery person. The business is open from 5pm to 1.30am daily and 5pm to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.
