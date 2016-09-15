Flour & Bean bakery opens doors for the first time in King’s Lynn town centre

Lynn’s newest bakery is just FAB – that’s the shortened name of Flour & Bean, which opened in the Vancouver Quarter opposite Sainsbury’s today.

Formerly The Bakehouse, it is owned by the same company, who have relaunched the business, which has other FAB shops in the county, including at Fakenham, Dereham and Gorleston.

“We are extending our brand across Norfolk,” said Lorraine Laingchild, who is a co-owner and co-director of the business along with her husband, David. The running of the family business also includes their two daughters and son.

“Our main bakery is based in Norwich, but we are intending to do more baking on site. All our sausage rolls, cakes and scones are already baked on the premises,” said Lorraine.

“We use local products, such as East Anglian pork and coffee, which comes from suppliers in Halesworth.”

The bakery offers a wide range of products including bread, rolls, sandwiches, baguettes, Cornish pasties, two different types of sausage rolls and a selection of drinks.

Four people are employed at the Lynn shop and more people are being recruited for part-time positions. CVs can be handed in at the shop by anyone interested, said Lorraine. “We also offer a catering service for buffets, perhaps for offices and corporate events. In the near future we intend to set up a mobile sandwich round which will predominately visit offices and industrial estates,” she said.

More information about the business is available on its website www.flourandbean.com