Fly-grazing will be addressed at equine event at World Horse Welfare in Snetterton

Fly-grazing will be one of the issues tackled at an equine event to be held by the CLA at World Horse Welfare, Snetterton, next month.

Over a year since the Control of Horses Act came into force, there are estimated to be 3,000–3,500 horses currently fly-grazed across England and Wales. While this is a reduction compared to 2014 and testament to the effectiveness of the Act, fly-grazing continues to cause significant horse welfare problems and blights local communities.

The event on Wednesday, November 9, from 10am to 2pm, will give an insight into how communities can work together to address the issue.

CLA East Regional Director Ben Underwood said: “Fly-grazed horses can damage land, crops and fencing, restrict space for livestock, and cost money to provide for their welfare and safety. Thanks to the Control of Horses Act farmers and landowners can act for swift resolution by, for example, rehoming the horses to charities or privately.

“This event will give an overview of the law for landowners and how, along with local authorities and police forces, local communities can work together to enforce the Act and eradicate the problem.”

A wide range of other issues from liveries to legislation will also be explored with experts in the field. Speakers include: Sarah Tucker, field officer, World Horse Welfare; Andy Shaw, operations director, and Jim Seal, equine services manager, GRC Bailiffs; PCSO Helen Maxwell and PC Sue Matthews, wildlife crime officers, Norfolk Police; Justin Wadham, solicitor, Edmondson Hall; and Maxine Moulding, Hill Farm Riding Centre.

The event will also mark the launch of the CLA’s new handbook on horses and law. The equine industry contributes some £7 billion a year to the UK economy and provides full time employment of about 200,000 people, mainly in rural areas - but keeping up with developments in the industry is a constant challenge and recent changes in legislation prompted the organisation to produce its new handbook.

The event is supported by Larking Gowen and costs £15 to CLA members and £25 to non members. It will also include a question-and-answer session, a guided tour of the rehabilitation facilities at World Horse Welfare, and a buffet lunch.

To reserve a place at the CLA Equine Seminar call the CLA East Regional Office on 01638 590429 or email east@cla.org.uk.