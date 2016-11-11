Flying Tiger store lands in King’s Lynn for pre-Christmas trial

International retailer Flying Tiger Copenhagen has opened doors to a new store in Lynn town centre.

The chain, which has more than 700 stores in over 35 countries, is filled with Danish inspired products designed to be fun and affordable.

Twelve new jobs have been created at the shop in New Conduit Street, which initially is open for a trial period up to Christmas.

Area manager Marcus Newbrook said all the positions have been filled by local people and the roles would become permanent if the shop continued to trade in Lynn after Christmas.

He said: “The products are about people enjoying themselves, it’s everyday items with a twist to make people smile. The shop is designed to be warm, friendly and welcoming, offering Danish ‘hygge’, a feeling of cosiness.”

Items on sale include toys, stationery and homewares designed to be stylish, colourful and practical with a humourous touch. “Ninety-five per cent of the products are under £5, which is good value, most are made in Europe and they are good quality,” said Marcus, who manages all the stores in the East Midlands region, which includes two in Norwich.

He said since opening in Lynn there had been a lot of interest from shoppers and Christmas items were due in the store imminently.

The first store of its kind was opened in Copenhagen in 1995 and by 2000 there were 38 Tiger stores in Denmark with the first non-Danish store opening in Iceland the following year. Last year, Tiger stores served more than 80 million customers across Europe, the US and Japan.