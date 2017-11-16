Former BBC TV Springwatch studio at Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, transformed into new events venue

The former backdrop for the BBC’s Springwatch programme at Pensthorpe Natural Park has been transformed into a stunning venue available to hire for events.

For three years the park, near Fakenham, provided a backdrop for millions of TV viewers who watched the Springwatch nature programme.

The Water Court at Pensthorpe Natural Park

Now after a two-year restoration project the former Springwatch recording studio has been transformed into an intimate new venue for weddings, events, conferences, and corporate functions.

Corporate clients and service suppliers joined Pensthorpe Natural Park’s annual members for the official opening.

A Garden Room and Water Court facility have been developed in an exquisite collection of Grade II listed flint cottages, originally built in the 18th and 19th centuries for families of five Pensthorpe Estate workers.

The cottages have been restored to retain and enhance their character, while providing state-of-the-art facilities. Stained glass windows, porticos and water features all add to tranquillity of the indoor-outdoor provision.

Deb Jordan and husband, Bill, have owned Pensthorpe for the last 14 years. Deb said: “When we first came to Pensthorpe we were immediately struck by the amazing sun trap that the water court was – it always seemed to be ten times warmer there than anywhere else in the Park. It was a favourite sunbathing spot for the ducks.

“There was a small waterfall and the music of the spilling water gave me a sense of immense peace and calm. For years I would go there to think and always left feeling rejuvenated and inspired – but most especially it made me realise the incredible healing properties of nature and a feeling of wellness from being close to and hearing falling water.”

The elegance of the Garden Room is enhanced by three 10ft high panels of blue marble, imported from Italy.

The garden areas have been designed by Verity Hanson Smith and her designs have been brought to life by head gardener Jonathan Pearce and his team.

“We wanted to create one of Norfolk’s most inspirational settings on which to base the perfect wedding photo album,” said Deb. “I’m delighted to say our team has achieved that vision in gorgeous style. As a venue, it has got the ultimate wow factor.”

The venue has capacity for up to 65 guests. Room hire rates for retreats, conferences, meetings, seminars and product launches start from £75 for a half-day. The events team can be contacted on 01328 851465.